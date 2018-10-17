Police Arrest Man for Shooting Kinsman to Death in Enugu

From Ignatius Okpara, Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Enugu state police Command has arrested a suspect identified as one Chieso Emmanuel Ogbu of Imeama Ugbawka Nkanu East council Area of the state for allegedly shooting to death his kinsman.

It said the suspect is now helping her operatives in their investigations on the incident, adding that the deceased, whose name was given as Chukwuma Nwankwo, was killed on 14/10/18 as a quarrel ensued between the two of them over a yet to be established issue.

The Command’s Spokesman, Ebere Amarizu, who disclosed this to African Examiner in Enugu Wednesday, said “following the quarrel, a fight broke out between two of them and at some point, the deceased reportedly had a chance and escaped from the grip of the suspect and ran to his house.

“But the suspect later laid hand on a gun allegedly pursued him into the deceased parlour from where he shot the victim at the back with the single barrel gun and later he was confirmed dead.

According to him, investigations have commenced into the unfortunate incident, just as the single barrel gun has been recovered together with one expended cartridge, while the corpse of the deceased is now deposited at General Hospital Agbani Nkanu West local Government Area of Enugu state for autopsy.

The suspect is now blaming the situation to satanic act as he is now regretting the act.

