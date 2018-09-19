Police Arrest Popular Cleric Over Alleged Involvement In Murder Of Enugu Monarch

From Ignatius Okpara, Enugu Nigeria

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Enugu state Police Command in has confirmed the arrest of an Enugu-based clergy man, Rev Kenneth Okafor, of the Methodist church, over his alleged involvement in the murder of a traditional ruler in the state.

It would be recalled that the late monarch, Igwe Stephen Nwatu of Ogbozinne Akpugo community in Nkanu West council Area of the state was murdered in a cold blood on June 11 in the community over a protracted town union leadership tussle.

It was gathered that the tussle had been lingering for over 10 years.

The state police public Relations officer PPRO, Mr. Ebere Amarizu, who made this known to newsmen in Enugu via statement on Wednesday, said that the cleric was arrested over a week ago in Enugu by operatives of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

According to him, “an Enugu-based Methodist Priest, Rev Kenneth Okafor, was arrested by the security operatives from Federal SARS from Adeniji Adele, Lagos.

“His arrest followed a petition about his involvement and others at large in connection with the murder of an Enugu monarch, late Igwe Stephen Nwatu of Ogbozinne Akpugo community in Nkanu West Local Government Area.

“The priest is now helping the operatives in their investigations while manhunt on others has been intensified,’’ he said.

Four persons had earlier been arraigned by the Enugu State Police Command over their alleged involvement in the unholy act.

Please follow and like us: