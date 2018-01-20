Police Arrests 20 Fake Visa Agents in Lagos

By Ayo Balogun

LAGOS, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Police Special Fraud Unit (PSFU) has confirmed it has arrested over 20 suspects who specialize in forging entry visas of some foreign countries.

PSFU Spokesman Mr. Audi Lawal, made the confirmation in a statement issued Saturday in Lagos.

According to him, the visa racketeers were arrested at various embassies of the foreign countries in Lagos.

Mr. Lawal elaborated that the suspects specialize in the forgery of visa processing documents such as passports, bank statements, company letterheads and immigration stamps of several overseas countries.

All the suspects according to the statement have confessed to have committed the crimes and were charged to court to serve as deterrent to others involved in such illegal activities.

The statement reads in part: “The Polıce Special Fraud Unit in its effort to discourage members of the public from patronizing racketeers and false document makers recently busted a cartel which specializes in counterfeiting.

“This cartel specialized in UK, Canada and Shengen visas, Nigerian passports, bank statements, various countries’ immigration stamps and letter of introduction from corporate organizations”.

Against this background, Mr. Lawal warned visa applicants against patronizing agents using fake travel documents for processing visa at embassies in Nigeria.

Similarly, he urged the applicants to always access embassies and high commissions information through their official websites to get details on visa application procedures.

