Police Arrests Enugu Woman for Inflicting Injuries On 10-Yr-Old Housemaid

From Ignatius Okpara, Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Enugu state police Command has arrested a 24 year old house wife, Mrs. Ifeoma Ozougwu, for using hot pressing iron, nail, and other sharp objects to inflict various degrees of body injuries on her 10 year old housemaid, Miss Nneoma Nnadi.

According to the command’s spokesman, Mr. Daniel Ndukwe Ekea, who disclosed to African Examiner on Saturday in Enugu, via a statement, said the perpetrator of the wicked act and mother of three who resides in Enugu was arrested by operatives of the Area Command.

“Following a credible information received at Enugu Area Command on 02/07/2020 at about 0900 hours, alleging that a woman in Akonameze Street, Thinker’s Corner, Enugu, inflicted degrees of injuries on her minor female ward, Operatives of the Command swiftly moved to the area where they rescued the victim, Nneoma Nnadi aged 10, arrested the suspect, one Ifeoma Ozougwu aged 24; and thereafter arrested her husband, one Jude Ozougwu aged 40.

“On receipt of the visibly exhausted and traumatized victim, the Commissioner of Police, CP Ahmad Abdur-Rahman instructed the Area Commander to rush her to hospital for treatment.

The Commissioner “bemoaned why the suspect will be so heartless to abuse and inflict such grievous injuries on another woman’s child left in her care, and directed the immediate launch of a thorough investigation and prosecution of the suspect, her husband and any other culpable accomplices to the crime.

Ekea, further quoted the Enugu police boss, as warning “all those who may have been in the habit or are intending to maltreat and/or inflict grievous harm on susceptible children to desist forthwith, as the command will not spare anyone found culpable in such inhuman acts that infringe on the dignity and fundamental human rights of children.

“The commissioner also advised parents/guardians to take responsibility, adequately care for their children/wards and train them with the fear of God Almighty.

He added that “Meanwhile, preliminary investigation shows that suspect, who is victim’s relative and a mother of three (3), mistreats her to the extent of using different objects, including hot pressing iron, iron rod and nails to inflict several grievous bodily harm as well as inserting pepper into her private part.

“Residents of the State have been enjoined to remain law-abiding and promptly assist the Police with credible information that will help in fighting crimes against vulnerable children by calling the Command’s hotlines

Reacting to the ugly incident, an Enugu based non-government organisation (NGO), with bias for women and children, Women Aid Collective (WACOL), condemned the action in its entirety, describing it as wicked and man inhumanity to man.

Founding Director of the organization, Professor (Mrs). Joy Ezeilo, in a statement made available to our Correspondent in Enugu, tagged: “Evil lives here too” said the Horrific violence on the little girl-child was reported to human rights body.

She said: ” WACOL was alerted this afternoon about a case of a ten (10) year old girl who sustained grievous bodily harm at the hands of the so-called ‘Madam’ relative that she works for as a domestic help. The woman Ifeoma Ozougwu drilled nails in two places on her head, used hot electric iron all over her body.

“This is gory and torture of a young innocent girl whose only crime is being born to a poor widow who had to give her up to live with someone in the hope that she will get education and survive. We pray that she recovers.

She, however, commended the Enugu Police Command for swinging into action in arresting the culprit. We demand full wrath of the law on this woman that inflicted such a level of physical injury on this girl.

“I spoke to the distraught mother of the victim. She is a poor widow living in a rural village in Aku, near Nsukka, Enugu. It is time to eradicate child labour, ban and punish heavily anyone using children as domestic helps.

“The Child Rights Act and the NAPTIP Act must be effectively enforced. WACOL will follow through to ensure that justice is done in this matter. We appreciate responsible Enugu residents that severally informed and sought WACOL’s intervention on this matter” she stated.