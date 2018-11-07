Police Authority Dismisses Drunk Policeman in Lagos

By Ayo Balogun

LAGOS, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Following the directive handed down by the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. Ibrahim Idris, the Lagos State Police Command has dismissed one of its officers who got drunk while on his duty post at Akowonjo, Dopemu, in Alimoso Local Government area of the state.

The video of the intoxicated police officer recently went viral on the social media and caught the attention of the IGP, who after, directed the State Commissioner of Police, (CP) Mr. Imohimi Edgal to fish out the erring policeman and visit on him, appropriate disciplinary action

The State Police Command in a post on its Rapid Response Squad (RRS) Facebook Wall Wednesday explained that during interrogation, the officer who was identified as Inspector Kadima Useni with appointment number 176219, affirmed that he was the one in the video.

The CP affirmed that the former officer was therefore ‘’tried in orderly room and summarily dismissed to serve as a deterrent to others’’.

‘’The policeman who was stupefied after guzzling large quantity of alcoholic beverage was located and apprehended today 07/11/2018 at Police Mobile Force Squadron 22 Base, Ikeja, where he served by the Command Provost. He was identified as Inspector Kadima Useni with appointment number 176219’’ the post stated.

The State Police Command said ‘’to prevent reoccurrence of this type of incident, the CP has directed the officer in charge of the Command Provost Section to embark on tour of all police formations and barracks within the state with a view to identifying and shutting all beer parlours within the police community.

The post which was signed by the State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), CSP Chike Oti added that the CP warned against offering policemen alcoholic drinks while on duty by members of the public.

He also warned that henceforth, any policeman found drunk on duty would be visited with similar punishment.

