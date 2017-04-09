Police Begin Investigation into Death Of NYSC Member Drowned in Enugu Hotel

By IGNATIUS OKPARA, Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Enugu state police command says it has commenced a full scale investigations into the alleged circumstances surrounding the drowning of a youth corp member in Enugu hotel.

Ebere Amarizu, the command’s spokesman who disclosed this to African Examiner on sunday, said the incident occurred at a hotel swimming pool at Ugwuoba in Oji River council area of the state.

Amarizu said it happened when “a group of corp members went to a hotel identified as Hotel De Oranzi Resort Agungwu Ogbooo Ugwuoba in Enugu state for picnic.

According to him, “in the ensuing swimming rendezvous amongst the celebrating corp members, one of them whose name is yet to be established allegedly got drowned and was later rescued and rushed to General Hospital Amaku Awka for medical attention but was confirmed dead by the doctor on duty.

He disclosed that the dead body of the deceased corp member has been deposited at the hospital morgue, while efforts are being intensified to establish the full identity of the deceased.

Two persons, he hinted, have been nabbed in connection with the incident, adding that they are now helping the police in their investigations.

Please follow and like us: