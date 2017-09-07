Police Begin Investigation into Drowning of 3 Siblings in Enugu Community

From Ignatius Okpara

ENUGU, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Enugu State Police Command says it has begun investigation into the circumstances surrounding the alleged drowning of three children of same family in a well at Ezeama community in Igboetiti council Area of the state.

Our Correspondent gathered that the children fell into the well and were already dead before members of the family could get to know about the tragedy.

The State Police Public Relations Officer PPRO, Ebere Amarizu, in a statement on Thursday in Enugu, gave the names of the victims as Chibenyi Ugwuda, Chinedu Ugwuda and Chukwunora Ugwuda.

According to him, the children, who were less than three years, got drowned last weekend.

The PPRO said, “The Command’s operatives have commenced full-scale investigations with a view to finding out how their death was brought about and circumstances surrounding it.

“It was however gathered that the children had allegedly fallen into a well at Ezeama village of Ohodo community in Igboetiti Local Government Area, and died”.

“Meanwhile, information gathered revealed that the three dead bodies have been buried.”

AFRICAN EXAMINER gathered that the parents of the children are yet to recover from the shock of the tragedy.

