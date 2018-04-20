Police Commission Promotes EFCC Boss, Magu, 17 Other Senior Officers

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Police Service Commission PSC has announced the promotion of the acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Mr. Ibrahim Mustapha Magu, and three others from the rank of DCP to Commissioner of Police CP.

Those who were similarly promoted were DCP Ebere C. Onyeagoro, DCP Administration, Kaduna State Command and DCP Moshood O. Gbolarumi, DCP Maritime, Lagos

PSC Head, Press and Public Relations Mr. Ikechukwu Ani in a statement issued Friday, disclosed that 18 senior Police Officers’ promotion were approved at the Commission’s 27th Plenary Meeting which ended today (Friday) in Abuja.

The meeting which was presided over by the Commission’s Chairman, former IGP Sir. Dr. Mike Mbama Okiro, also approved the promotion of AIG Agbola Oshodi-Glover in charge of Zone 11, Osogbo, to the next rank of a Deputy Inspector General of Police.

Also affected were CP Ghazzali Mohammed, Commissioner of Police, Administration, DLS, Force Headquarters and CP Peace Ibekwe Abdallah, former Commissioner of Police, Ebonyi State Command and currently, CP, Force Intelligence Bureau, Force Headquarters all promoted to the rank of an Assistant Inspector General of Police.

Other promotions approved by the Commission include; one Assistant Commissioner of Police to Deputy Commissioner of Police, Nine Chief Superintendents of Police to assistant Commissioners of Police, one Deputy Superintendent of Police to Superintendent of Police, one assistant Superintendent of Police to Deputy Superintendent of Police and one Inspector to assistant Superintendent of Police.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the Commission, Dr. Okiro has congratulated the newly promoted officers and urged them to rededicate themselves to the service of their fatherland.

He assured them that the Commission would continue to pay attention to their basic entitlements which include regular promotions.

