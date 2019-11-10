Police Confirm 2 Students Drowned In Ekiti

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Police Command in Ekiti on Sunday confirmed that two students of Ado Grammar School, Ado-Ekiti, drowned in Ureje River on Friday.

The Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Caleb Ikechukwu sai that the corpses of the students had been retrieved and deposited at a morgue.

“We learnt the students went to the river to swim and got drowned. Their bodies have been taken to the mortuary,’’ Ikechukwu said.

He said full investigations had begun into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

According to NAN, about seven students on Friday, scaled the school fence and went for a swimming expedition during which two drowned.

