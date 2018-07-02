W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Police Confirm 8 Dead in Niger Floods

Posted by Latest News, News Across Nigeria, News From The State Monday, July 2nd, 2018

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Police Command in Niger says eight persons have died  as a result of a downpour in Rafin-Gora village in Kontagora Local Government Area of the state.

The Police Commissioner, Alhaji Dibal Yakadi, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna on Monday that two bodies of the victims had been recovered.

Yakadi said that the deceased were washed away by flood from the heavy rain which occurred on Monday evening.

He added that the search and rescue operation was ongoing to recover the remaining missing bodies. (NAN)

 

Related Posts

Please follow and like us:
Share

Short URL: http://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=44756

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

Facebook
Twitter
LINKEDIN
Follow by Email
RSS
Google+
http://www.africanexaminer.com/police-confirm-8-dead-in-niger-floods/">
SHARE
PINTEREST

LATEST POSTS

african examiner alert

Get new posts by email

RUSSIA – FIFA 2018 World Cup

(Jun 14, 2018 – Jul 15, 2018)
---
CLICK HERE FOR SCHEDULE AND RESULTS OF ALL THE WORLD CUP MATCHES

***********************************************************

UBA – ADVERTISEMENT

News Alert

stories From Archives



Classified Adverts