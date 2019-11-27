W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Police Confirm Release Of Abducted Enugu Catholic Priest

Wednesday, November 27th, 2019

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Police Command in Enugu State says abducted Catholic Priest, Rev. Fr. Malachy Asadu, serving under Catholic Diocese of Nsukka, has been released.

Rev. Fr.  Asadu was abducted on Monday by unknown persons in Nsukka town.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Ebere Amaraizu, who confirmed the release said that the priest had been reunited with the Catholic Diocese of Nsukka.

“The kidnapped Nsukka Catholic Priest, Rev. Fr. Malachy Asadu, has been released and reunited with the Catholic Diocese of Nsukka this evening,’’ he said.

The police spokesman, however, did not give further details on the release.

Recall that another abducted Catholic Priest, Rev. Fr. Theophilus Ndulue, was released and reunited with the Catholic Diocese of Enugu 10 days ago.

While about a month ago, Rev. Fr. Arinze Madu, Deputy Rector, Queen of the Apostle Spiritual Year Seminary, Imezi Owa in Ezeagu Local Government Area, was released by his abductors. Madu was kidnapped at the seminary’s gate on Oct. 29.

 

