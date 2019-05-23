Police Council Confirms Mohammed Adamu as IG

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Police Council chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari has confirmed Mohammed Adamu as the Inspector General of Police.

Adamu was confirmed on Thursday at the meeting of the council held behind closed door at the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa.

The meeting was attended by the 36 state governors and chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC), Musiliu Smith.

Adamu was appointed as Acting Inspector General of Police on January 15, this year following the retirement of former Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, who attained the mandatory retirement age of 60 years.

Briefing State House Correspondents at the end of the meeting, newly elected chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) and Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, said that the Police Council has confirmed the appointment of Adamu as Inspector General of Police.

Fayemi said, “Police Council met this afternoon, presided by the Chairman President Muhammadu Buhari. The Council looked at the records of the acting IGP who has been in the saddle since 15 of January 2019.

“A cross-section of members felt that given his passionate commitment, professionalism and extensive experience, locally and internationally, his interim appointment as acting Inspector General of Police was approved and confirmed as permanent appointment by the Police Council, in accordance with the provision of the constitution of the Federal Republic Of Nigeria,” he added.

Section 27 of the Third Schedule of the 1999 constitution stipulates that, “the Nigeria Police Council shall comprise the following members – (a) the President who shall be the Chairman; (b) the Governor of each State of the Federation; (c) the Chairman of the Police Service Commission; and (d) the Inspector-General of Police”.

Section 28 (c), of the constitution also identified the functions of the council to include; “(a) the organisation and administration of the Nigeria Police Force and all other matters relating thereto (not being matters relating to the use and operational control of the Force or the appointment, disciplinary control and dismissal of members of the Force);

(b) the general supervision of the Nigeria Police Force; and

(c) advising the President on the appointment of the inspector-General of Police”.

