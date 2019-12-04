Police Declare IPOB’s Lawyer Wanted Over Killing of Police Officers In Anambra

From Ignatius Okpara, Awka

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Following the recent killing of two policemen at Orifite, in Anambra state, South- East Nigeria, by members of the proscribed Independent peoples of Biafra IPOB, the state police Command has declared one Barrister Ifeanyi Ejiofor, a lawyer to the agitators wanted, for allegedly masterminding the murder.

A statement issued on Tuesday in Awka, the Anambra state capital by the Command’s police public Relations officer PPRO, Mr. Haruna Mohammed” said the Anambra State Police Command wishes to inform the general public that warrant of arrest was obtained by the Police in respect of one Barrister Ifeanyi Ejiofor ‘m’ of Oraifite (a member of the proscribed IPOB) over alleged cases of Conspiracy, murder, treasonable felony, Arson and Armed Robbery.

“The Command enjoins the Public with useful information that could lead to the arrest of the aforementioned suspect to contact the nearest Police Station/ formations or call the Police emergency number 07039194332 for prompt action, please.

African Examiner recalled that some policemen in Anambra had a show down with members of IPOB on Monday at Orifite, where Mr Ejiofor allegedly resisted police arrest over a case of abduction involving the lawyer.

