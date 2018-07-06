W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Police Dismiss, Arraign Officer Who Killed NYSC Member In Abuja

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Friday, July 6th, 2018

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) –  The FCT Police Command has arrested and dismissed a policeman who allegedly killed an NYSC member, Angela Igwetu, in Abuja.

Igwetu, who was allegedly shot in the early hours of Wednesday around Ceddi Plaza by a police officer, was rushed to the Garki Hospital where she died.

The Commissioner of Police, Mr Sadiq Bello,  while addressing newsmen on the incident on Friday in Abuja, said that necessary disciplinary procedures had been concluded.

“He ( suspect) has been dismissed from the force and arraigned before a court of competent jurisdiction and he is currently on remand awaiting trail,” he said.

“It was alleged that the lady, one Angela Igwetu stood up and brought out her head through the sunroof of a Toyota Camry car shouting and calling for help that she was kidnapped,”

“They have always been admonished to be civil to members of the public and be professional in the conduct of their duties,”

“The circumstances surrounding the incident is still very sketchy; however, we want to assure members of the public that we will do whatever is necessary to unravel the mystery surrounding the incident.”

 

Related Posts

Please follow and like us:
Share

Short URL: http://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=44807

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

Facebook
Twitter
LINKEDIN
Follow by Email
RSS
Google+
http://www.africanexaminer.com/police-dismiss-arraign-officer-who-killed-nysc-member-in-abuja/">
SHARE
PINTEREST

LATEST POSTS

african examiner alert

Get new posts by email

RUSSIA – FIFA 2018 World Cup

(Jun 14, 2018 – Jul 15, 2018)
---
CLICK HERE FOR SCHEDULE AND RESULTS OF ALL THE WORLD CUP MATCHES

***********************************************************

UBA – ADVERTISEMENT

News Alert

stories From Archives



Classified Adverts