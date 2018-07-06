Police Dismiss, Arraign Officer Who Killed NYSC Member In Abuja

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The FCT Police Command has arrested and dismissed a policeman who allegedly killed an NYSC member, Angela Igwetu, in Abuja.

Igwetu, who was allegedly shot in the early hours of Wednesday around Ceddi Plaza by a police officer, was rushed to the Garki Hospital where she died.

The Commissioner of Police, Mr Sadiq Bello, while addressing newsmen on the incident on Friday in Abuja, said that necessary disciplinary procedures had been concluded.

“He ( suspect) has been dismissed from the force and arraigned before a court of competent jurisdiction and he is currently on remand awaiting trail,” he said.

“It was alleged that the lady, one Angela Igwetu stood up and brought out her head through the sunroof of a Toyota Camry car shouting and calling for help that she was kidnapped,”

“They have always been admonished to be civil to members of the public and be professional in the conduct of their duties,”

“The circumstances surrounding the incident is still very sketchy; however, we want to assure members of the public that we will do whatever is necessary to unravel the mystery surrounding the incident.”

Please follow and like us: