Police Evacuate Unused Civil War Bombs in Enugu Farmland

From Ignatius Okpara

ENUGU, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Explosive Ordinance Unit of the Enugu State Police Command has successfully evacuated an object suspected to be bomb used during the Nigerian/ Biafran civil war.

According to its Spokesman, Ebere Amarizu in a chat with the AFRICAN EXAMINER on Thursday in Enugu, the object which was found in a farmland at Amaetiti in Oji River Local Government Area of the state was said to have been discovered on the ground during farming.

He added that expert analysis revealed that “the civil war bomb/left over has not been detonated and was of a high caliber.

The Command to this end, advised members of the public not to tamper with any of such object whenever they are discovered either during farming, building or road constructions. Instead, he urged residents but to report promptly to the nearest police station or call the commands control room numbers for prompt and necessary action.

In another development, the operatives of the special Anti Robbery Squad, (SARS) Oji River zone, through intelligence information raided one hotel situated at Gariki Ugwuoba, in Oji River council area recently and nab two notorious armed robbery suspects who gave their names as Stanley Chukwu and Ozumba Henry.

“Recovered from them are a locally made short double barrel gun fully loaded with cartridges, one Triple mouth locally made short gun loaded with three cartridges and one locally made revolver pistol loaded with three live ammunitions” the PPRO confirmed.

