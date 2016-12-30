Police in Abia Nab Suspected Rapist

By Ignatius Okpara

UMUAHIA NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Abia state police Command has nabbed a 61-year-old man, identified as Timothy Onyeukwu, for allegedly camping a 10-year-old girl in an undisclosed hotel for several months and having canal knowledge of her at will.

The suspect according to the police, was apprehended following intelligence information.

Onyeukwu was paraded, Thursday before newsmen in Umuahia, by the Abia State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Adeleye Oyebade, alongside other suspects, which included a fake Nestle food manufacturer, armed robbery suspects, burglars and cultists.

The Commissioner disclosed that on receiving information about their nefarious activities, operatives of the Central Police Station Aba, swung into action and arrested the man.

He said the victim had been taken to hospital for medical treatment.

The Abia police boss said:”the suspect confessed to have been sleeping with the little girl for months in the hotel,”

The Commissioner said the suspected rapist will soon be charged to court, advising criminals elements in the state to refrain from their evil way, or be ready to face the full wrath of the law if apprehended.

