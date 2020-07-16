Police in Anambra Nabs Third Rapist In 3 Days

From Ignatius Okpara, Awka

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) The Anambra state police Command, has apprehended a 31-year-old man, identified as Mr. Sunday Eyim, for raping a four-year-old girl, bringing the total number of arrest of rapists made in the last three days in the state to three.

African Examiner reports that last Sunday, a 60-year-old man, was arrested in Nkwelle Ezunaka, near the commercial city of Onitsha for raping a nine-year-old girl, while another 28 year-old-man, identified as Chinonso Ugochukwu was arrested in Uli, Ihiala local government Area for raping a five-year-old girl.

The latest rapist according to the state police public Relations officer PPRO, Mr. Haruna Mohammed, who disclosed this to newsmen in Awka, the Anambra state capital on Wednesday, was arrested in Amawbia, Awka South council area after neighbours reported that he had canal knowledge of a four-year-old girl.

He said the suspect, was arrested a day after he lured the minor to his room and had canal knowledge of her, adding that “On the 13/7/2020 following a tip-off, police operatives attached to CPS Awka arrested one Sunday Eyim ‘m’ aged 31 years, of Oruana village Amawbia in Awka South LGA of Anambra State.

“Suspect had on the 11/7/2020 allegedly defiled a 4-year-old girl in his room. The scene was visited by police detectives and the victim taken to the hospital for medical examination where penetration was confirmed.”

Mohammed, quoted the state police commissioner, Mr. John Abang as having directed that the case be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Awka for discreet investigation after which suspect would be charged to court for prosecution.

The Anambra police boss, equally called on members of the public particularly, parents/guardians to be watchful and caution their children against strangers and also encourage them to report any person making sexual advances or harassment on them to enable the parent to take proactive measures before it becomes intractable

He added that “the public should also be security conscious at all times and always report suspicious rape cases in their neighborhood to the nearest police stations for prompt action.

Our correspondent reports that rape cases has been on the increase in South East Nigeria since the lockdown occasioned by the deadly Coronavirous pandemic currently ravaging the entire globe, including Nigeria.