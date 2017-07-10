Police in Enugu Nab Pastor for Kidnapping 60 Year Old Woman

From Ignatius Okpara, Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Enugu state police command has apprehended an Enugu based Pastor, Solomon. Ozioko , over his Involvement in the alleged Kidnapping of a 60 year old woman , identified as Esther Ogbu, at Ovoko in Igboeze South council Area of the state.

Ebere Amarizu, the Command’s spokesman who disclosed this to African Examiner in Enugu on Monday, said the self acclaimed Cleric, was arrested through operatives of the state criminal intelligence and investigations Department.

He hinted that full scale investigations into the matter have begun, “with a view to unraveling the circumstances surrounding the alleged incident”.

According to him, the “suspect who is said to be a self acclaimed pastor from ovoko in Igbo Eze South but residing at Umuopu Enugu Ezike had allegedly on 25/6/17 abducted the victim over a yet to be established reasons and took her into a forest and tired her in a tree.

“The victim was inside the forest for a period of twelve days before police operatives acting on intelligence information struck and rescued the victim and later rushed her to General Hospital Ogurute where she is receiving medical attention.

“Meanwhile,the self acclaimed pastor Solomon Ozioko is now helping the police operatives in their investigations in relation to the alleged incident” Police stated.

