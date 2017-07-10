W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Police in Enugu Nab Pastor for Kidnapping 60 Year Old Woman

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Across Nigeria, News From The State Monday, July 10th, 2017

From  Ignatius  Okpara, Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Enugu state police command has apprehended an Enugu based  Pastor, Solomon. Ozioko , over  his Involvement in the alleged  Kidnapping  of  a 60 year old  woman , identified as  Esther Ogbu,  at  Ovoko  in  Igboeze  South  council  Area of the  state.

Ebere Amarizu, the Command’s spokesman who disclosed this to African Examiner in Enugu on Monday, said the self acclaimed Cleric, was arrested through operatives of the state criminal intelligence and investigations Department.

He hinted that full scale investigations into the matter have begun, “with a view to unraveling  the  circumstances surrounding the alleged incident”.

According to him, the “suspect who is  said to be a  self acclaimed pastor from ovoko  in Igbo Eze South but residing at Umuopu Enugu Ezike had allegedly on 25/6/17 abducted the victim over a yet to be established reasons and took her into a forest and tired her in a tree.

“The victim was inside the forest for a period of twelve days before police operatives acting on intelligence information struck and rescued the victim and later rushed her to General Hospital Ogurute where she is receiving medical attention.

“Meanwhile,the self acclaimed pastor Solomon Ozioko is now helping the police operatives in their investigations in relation to the alleged incident” Police stated.

 

