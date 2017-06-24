W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Police in Imo Parade Widow for Buying Kidnapped 10 Month-old Baby

Posted by Ignatius Okpara, Latest News, News Across Nigeria, News From The State Saturday, June 24th, 2017

From  Ignatius  Okpara

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) The Imo state police Command at the  weekend paraded a widow identified as Ogechi Chukwuocha, for buying a 10- month old baby for 650, 000 naira in the state.

Also paraded alongside the middled-age woman were two of her accomplices whose  names were given as Callister Igwe and Chimezie Okafor, who were involved in the deal.

The  Imo state Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO  Andrew Enwerem, who paraded the suspects before newsmen in Owerri, the Imo state capital, disclosed  that the stolen child was recovered at Orlu Local Government Area of the  State.

He said: “The child was abducted on June 15 and recovered on June 20. We got a report from the mother of the baby, Udoka Peter, that her child, a 10 month old baby, was missing.

“She said she gave her child to one Mrs. Favour Nwokem, to collect something inside her room and before she came out, Favour had disappeared with her child. Immediately, the Command swung into action and arrested three of them, while one Mrs. Favour Nwokem is still at large.”

Asked why she involved herself in the unlawful act, the widow, who admitted committing  the offence said it was because of her yearning for a male child.

According to her, she bought the baby because, “my husband is dead and I do not have a male child. I do not know that the child was stolen.”

Claiming that her action was a mistake, Chukwuocha added ,“I bought the child for N650,000. My husband is dead and I do not have a male child. That is why I want the child. I did not know that the child was stolen.”

 

