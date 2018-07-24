Police Invasion: Ohanaeze Raises Alarm Over Ekweremadu’s Life

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief John Nnia Nwodo has warned that nothing should happen to the Deputy Senate President Chief Ike Ekweremadu.

Chief Nwodo said that the álarm has become necessary following some disturbing reports that operatives of the state besieged his house Tuesday morning for yet undisclosed motives.

Ohanaeze leader said that while it would not begrudge the state for doing its statutory duty, it must be within the confines of rule of law more so that the nation is in a democracy.

“In a democratic setting as ours, we expect security agencies to be civil and work within the rule of the law without breaching the civil liberty of any individual.

Chief Nwodo said that Senator Ekweremadu being the highest Igbo in this government is much cherished by his people and is expected that he should be accorded all the respect deserving of his position.

He recalled that another Igbo son Senator Enyinna Abaribe was incarcerated for three days without any tangible reason disclosed to Nigerians till date.

“We will not want to be sentimental into believing that there are grand design to silent and humiliate Igbo leaders at the national level who are legitimately representing their people very well but whose stance on issues is not agreeable with the ruling authorities.

Chief Nwodo said that it would do the nation’s democracy no good if people’s liberties are continuously being curtailed by an intolerant system.

He finally warned that Ndigbo will not take kindly to any action that is intended to harass, intimidate or arrest Igbo leaders without following the due process of the law.

If the Deputy Senate breached any law he should be taken to court not put under house arrest. This certainly is a bad omen for our country.

