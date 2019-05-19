Police Investigate Alleged Suicide Of 21-Year-Old UNN Student

From Ignatius Okpara, Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Enugu State Commissioner of police, Mr Sulaiman Balarabe, has ordered thorough investigations into the recent alleged suicide of a 21-year-old student of University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) Mr. Chukwuemeka Ugwuoke.

Ugwuoke, who was studying English and Literary Studies in the university until the sad development, hailed from Amodoloro Umuabor village in Eha Alumona community in Nsukka council Area of Enugu state.

The state police Public Relations Officer, Ebere Amaraizu, who stated this in a statement he made available to Newsmen Saturday in Enugu, said the alleged suicide incident happened in the early hours of May 13.

According to the Command’s Spokesman, the commissioner had directed the Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (CIID) to unravel the mystery behind the suicide incident.

He added that: “The deceased allegedly set off in the early hours of May 13 to an uncompleted building within the school axis and allegedly drank two bottles of substance suspected to be “snipper’’ insecticide.

“It was however gathered that shortly after allegedly consuming the substance, he called his friends on phone that he has done it and his friends, rushing promptly to the scene, discovered him gasping for breath and life.

“He was, however, rushed to UNN Medical Centre for medical attention and was subsequently referred to University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital, Ituku Ozalla, and there, he was confirmed dead by a doctor on duty.’’

The PPRO, said further information revealed that “this was the fourth time the deceased had attempted suicide, as he is said to be allegedly suffering from depression.”

