W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Police Investigate Fire Incident At Enugu APC Guber Aspirant’s Office

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Sunday, December 23rd, 2018


From   Ignatius Okpara, Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Enugu state police command says it has commenced a full scale investigations into the alleged incident of attack/fire outbreak that allegedly occurred at the campaign office of one Barrister Tagbo  Ogara, a governorship Aspirant of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Enugu state in the 2019 election.

Our Correspondent reports that the said campaign office is located by the railway line close to Ogui junction Enugu.

A statement issued by the state police public Relations officer PPRO, Ebere Amarizu, which was made available to African Examiner Sunday in Enugu, said information reaching the police authorities in the state, had it that in “the early hours of 23/12/18 fire incident had allegedly occurred at Ogara APC campaign office where  the two buses allegedly got burnt .

“However, the prompt intervention of the police operatives and fire service prevented its escalate and further destruction as the fire was promptly extinguished.

“Meanwhile, a full-scale investigations have commenced into the incident with a view to finding its cause and possible culprit, just as security have been intensified within and around the scene” the Command Spokesman stated.

 

Related Posts

Please follow and like us:
Share

Short URL: http://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=46881

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

Facebook
Twitter
LINKEDIN
Follow by Email
RSS
Google+
http://www.africanexaminer.com/police-investigate-fire-incident-at-enugu-apc-guber-aspirants-office/">
SHARE
PINTEREST

LATEST POSTS

african examiner alert

Get new posts by email

News Alert

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsored Advertisement

UBA – ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsored Advertisement

stories From Archives



Classified Adverts