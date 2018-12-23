Police Investigate Fire Incident At Enugu APC Guber Aspirant’s Office

From Ignatius Okpara, Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Enugu state police command says it has commenced a full scale investigations into the alleged incident of attack/fire outbreak that allegedly occurred at the campaign office of one Barrister Tagbo Ogara, a governorship Aspirant of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Enugu state in the 2019 election.

Our Correspondent reports that the said campaign office is located by the railway line close to Ogui junction Enugu.

A statement issued by the state police public Relations officer PPRO, Ebere Amarizu, which was made available to African Examiner Sunday in Enugu, said information reaching the police authorities in the state, had it that in “the early hours of 23/12/18 fire incident had allegedly occurred at Ogara APC campaign office where the two buses allegedly got burnt .

“However, the prompt intervention of the police operatives and fire service prevented its escalate and further destruction as the fire was promptly extinguished.

“Meanwhile, a full-scale investigations have commenced into the incident with a view to finding its cause and possible culprit, just as security have been intensified within and around the scene” the Command Spokesman stated.

Please follow and like us: