W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Police Launch Manhunt on Killers of Enugu Deputy Governor’s Orderly

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Wednesday, May 10th, 2017

From Ignatius Okpara, Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) The Enugu State Police Command has confirmed it has commenced investigation and manhunt of killers of the female police orderly attached to the State’s Deputy Governor Mrs. Cecilia Ezeilo, who was shot dead around 10 pm by unknown gunmen on Tuesday night in Enugu, the State capital.

The Command’s spokesman, Ebere Amarizu, while confirming  the incident to AFRICAN EXAMINER, said the deceased, Sergent Helen Sunday, who hails from Benue state, was “allegedly  attacked and killed around Trans Ekulu axis of Enugu on her way  back from work by yet to be identified person/persons over a yet to be established reason and motive.

He said: “it is very unfortunate and painful news; we have commenced investigation and manhunt on all those behind the barbaric act.
  
Our Correspondent gathered that after killing the young officer, the suspects took away her hand bag.

Amarizu added “If you look at what happened, it is painful and sad to hear that aide to Deputy Governor was shot dead on her way back after daily activities. We can’t really say exactly what happened now but we are trying to find out.”

As at the time of filing this report, the Enugu State government is yet to react to the ugly incident.

 

Related Posts

Please follow and like us:
Share

Short URL: http://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=39203

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

Facebook
Twitter
LINKEDIN
Follow by Email
RSS
Google+
http://www.africanexaminer.com/police-launch-manhunt-on-killers-of-enugu-deputy-governors-orderly/">
SHARE
PINTEREST

LATEST POSTS

UBA-Advert:———————————————-

JAMB: Advertisement



Browse Archives

Classified Adverts