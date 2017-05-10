Police Launch Manhunt on Killers of Enugu Deputy Governor’s Orderly

From Ignatius Okpara, Enugu



(AFRICAN EXAMINER) The Enugu State Police Command has confirmed it has commenced investigation and manhunt of killers of the female police orderly attached to the State’s Deputy Governor Mrs. Cecilia Ezeilo, who was shot dead around 10 pm by unknown gunmen on Tuesday night in Enugu, the State capital.



The Command’s spokesman, Ebere Amarizu, while confirming the incident to AFRICAN EXAMINER, said the deceased, Sergent Helen Sunday, who hails from Benue state, was “allegedly attacked and killed around Trans Ekulu axis of Enugu on her way back from work by yet to be identified person/persons over a yet to be established reason and motive.



He said: “it is very unfortunate and painful news; we have commenced investigation and manhunt on all those behind the barbaric act.



Our Correspondent gathered that after killing the young officer, the suspects took away her hand bag.



Amarizu added “If you look at what happened, it is painful and sad to hear that aide to Deputy Governor was shot dead on her way back after daily activities. We can’t really say exactly what happened now but we are trying to find out.”



As at the time of filing this report, the Enugu State government is yet to react to the ugly incident.

