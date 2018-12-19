Police Nab 135 Suspected Cultists in Anambra

From Ignatius Okpara, Awka

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Special Anti-cultism unit of the Anambra state police Command, South- East Nigeria, has clamped down on 135 suspected cultists that have been terrorising the state and environ.

According to the police, the arrest was due to coordinated raids on Criminal hideouts and black spots in the past one week.

Areas raided includes Njikoka local government council where seven suspected cultists were arrested, Okpoko four suspects arrested, Ekwulobia four, Oyi/Anambra East 8 Suspects, Ihiala/Ekwusigo Area 9 suspects, Ifite/Eziahulu Aguleri 6 suspects arrested.

Others are, 33/Nsugbe where 18 suspects arrested, Amikwo Awka 5 suspects arrested, Umuawulu/Nibo/Nise Area 18 Suspects arrested, Okpuno Awka,22 Suspects arrested, Amensea Awka 5 arrested, Nkpor/Ogidi Area 11 Suspects arrested, Onitsha Area 11 suspects arrested, and Awka South Axis 8 suspects arrested respectively.

A statement released by the State Police Public Relations Officer PPRO, Haruna Mohammed in Awka, the Anambra state capital on Tuesday, revealed that exhibits such as four machetes, some quantities of Indian hemp, two Axes, two daggers and, native charms were recovered during the raid.

The Command’s Spokesman, equally disclosed that out of the 135 suspects arrested 41 have confessed and charged to Court, 60 screened and released while 44 others are under investigation.

