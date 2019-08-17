Police Nab 30 Suspects in Enugu, Including Killers of 2 Catholic Priests

From Ignatius Okpara, Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Enugu state police command has arrested 30 criminal suspects out of which four were among the notorious gangs that killed two catholic priests Rev Fr. Paul Offu and Rev. Fr. Clement Ugwu in cold blood in Enugu.

Parading them before newsmen at the state Police headquarters in Enugu Friday, the Command said the hoodlums were nabbed for various crimes perpetrated within the state in the past one month.

The command equally recovered 15 assorted rifles and ammunition as well as other exhibits of crime from the suspects.

Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr. Sulaiman Balarabe, who paraded them said that within the period under review the command arrested suspects that were involved in the killing of two catholic Priests in the state.

According to him, four suspects believed to had murdered Rev. Fr. Clement Ugwu in March 13, 2019, were apprehended by the operatives of the Command in Lagos and Ogun States.

He said: “They have made useful confessionary statements of their involvement in the murder of the Catholic Priest, Rev. Fr. Clement Ugwu after painstaking investigation of the case for some months now.

“Also, another four suspects involved in the recent murder of Rev. Fr. Paul Offu and the kidnap of a monarch and his wife in the Awgu Local Government Area on Aug. 1 and Aug. 2 are currently in police custody.

“The four suspects were arrested in Benue and Abia States and they have also confessed to the crime as well.

“While the Command had intensified its investigation and manhunt for the remaining four suspects mentioned to be involved in the recent criminal activities in Awgu axis of the state,’’ he said.

The CP added that , the recent suspects arrested in connection with the murder and kidnap in Awgu had bedeviled the state with heinous crimes and it is good that are in police custody for good, noting that the Command had provided more security to the Catholic Priests as a way to protect them.

