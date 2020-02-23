Police Nab 38-Year-Old Man For Raping 6 Teenage boys

From Ignatius Okpara, Awka

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Police in Anambra state, South- East Nigeria, have apprehended a 38-year-old man, identified as Mr. Emmanuel Bassey, an indigene of Cross River state, for allegedly defiling 6 teenage boys in Awka, the state capital.

According to the state Police Public Relations Officer PPRO, Haruna Mohammed, who disclosed this to newsmen on Sunday in Awka, via a press statement, said the suspect, alleged to be a serial rapist, resides at Ngozika Housing Estate, Awka, and was nabbed “for allegedly raping six small boys between the ages of 10 and 14.

He said the rapist, made a voluntary confessional statement to the police, blaming his unholy act on demons., adding that “On Feb. 21, at about 3:27p.m, following a tip-off, police detectives attached to B’ Division Awka arrested one Emmanuel Bassey ‘m’ aged 38 years of Abi LGA of Cross Rivers”.

Mohammed hinted that “The suspect allegedly had unlawful carnal knowledge against the order of nature with over six small boys of between 10 and 14 years on different occasions.

The command spokesman revealed that scene of the crime was visited by police detectives and the six victims were taken to the hospital.

He said the state commissioner of Police, Mr. John Abang has ordered for immediate transfer of the case to the State Criminal investigation Department SCID, stressing that the suspect would be charged to court for prosecution thereafter.