Police Nab 88 Suspected Cultists In Anambra

From Ignatius Okpara, Awka

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The war against cultism in Anambra state, South- East Nigeria, has continued to yield tremendous result, as police in the area says it arrested a total of 88 suspected cultists in parts of the state between February 25th and March 5, 2019.

This was disclosed on Wednesday in Awka, the Anambra state capital, by the the Commissioner of Police in charge of 2019 general elections in the state Mr Rabiu Ladodo, while briefing journalists on security situation in the state.

According to him, the suspects were apprehended at different locations in the state to ensure provision of adequate security to the people.

Ladodo added that after the arrest, 31 of the suspects were screened out, 27 charged to court, while 30 others were still under investigations.

“We recovered the following exhibits; one double barrel gun, 14 live cartridges, dry leaves suspected to be cannabis sativa, substance suspected to be cocaine, two axes, one dagger and one machete,’’ he said.

The police Commissioner however, , assurance that security agents in the area had reviewed their operations and mapped out strategies to address major election threats such as thuggery and cultism.

He hinted that all the 4,608 polling units would be effectively covered during the March 9 Governorship and State House of Assembly elections.

Ladodo said that police would enforce the Inspector General of Police, Mr Mohammed Adamu’s ban on unauthorised use of unmarked/covered vehicle number plates during the elections.

‘‘This constitutes serious security threat to the upcoming Governorship and State House of Assembly elections.

‘‘Covering of number plates also amount to a clear breach of Road Traffic Act and other relevant laws of the land,’’ Ladodo stated.

Please follow and like us: