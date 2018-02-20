Police Nab Couple For Selling Own Baby for N400k

From Ignatius Okpara, Owerri

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Monitoring Unit of the Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department CIID of the Imo State Police Command has arrested a couple, Mr and Mrs Ifeanyi Elijah, for allegedly selling their new born daughter, Chinecherem, for N400,000, (four hundred thousand naira).

A three weeks investigation by the security operatives revealed that the baby was sold few hours after her delivery.

Ifeanyi, 35, and his wife Emmaculata 30, hails from Amakpu- Umuba, in Isiala Ngwa North Council Area of Abia State, but resides at Irete, in Owerri West local government area of Imo State.

According to the police, also involved in the crime includes, a 55 year old woman, Grace Mezu, of Umuoba Uratta, in the Owerri North Council area, Fedalia Ariri, 55, also of Umuoba Uratta; and Amarachi Obiekwe, 49, of Osina, in Ideato North local government council area of the state.

The state police public Relations officer PPRO, Andrew Enwerem, who paraded the suspects at the command headquarters in Owerri, the Imo state capital, said the couple conspired on January 26, 2018, a few hours after giving birth to the baby and sold her to Obiekwe, through Mezu and Ariri.

He said that the couple had given birth to seven children, but the whereabouts of two were still unknown, adding that the woman was delivered of the baby at home, while the waiting buyers paid immediately to take possession of the newborn child.

Enwerem, further hinted that the baby was recovered on February 17 in far away Lagos State, South West Nigeria, saying the Imo State Police, Commissioner, Chris Ezike, had ordered that the matter be charged to court at the end of thorough investigation.

He also warned couples engaging in such unholy act to desist from it , or be ready to face the music when apprehended.

