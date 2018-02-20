W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Police Nab Couple For Selling Own Baby for N400k

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Tuesday, February 20th, 2018

From  Ignatius  Okpara, Owerri

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Monitoring Unit of the Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department CIID of the Imo State Police Command has arrested  a couple, Mr and Mrs Ifeanyi Elijah, for allegedly selling their new born daughter, Chinecherem, for N400,000, (four hundred thousand naira).

A three weeks  investigation by the security operatives revealed that the baby was sold few hours after her  delivery.

Ifeanyi, 35, and  his wife Emmaculata 30, hails from Amakpu- Umuba, in Isiala Ngwa North Council Area of Abia State, but resides  at Irete, in  Owerri West  local government area of Imo State.

According to the police, also involved in the crime includes, a 55 year old woman, Grace Mezu, of Umuoba Uratta, in the Owerri North Council area,  Fedalia Ariri, 55, also of Umuoba Uratta; and Amarachi Obiekwe, 49, of Osina, in Ideato North local government council area of the state.

The state police public Relations officer PPRO, Andrew Enwerem, who  paraded  the suspects at the command headquarters in Owerri, the Imo state  capital, said the couple conspired on January 26, 2018, a few hours after giving birth to the baby and sold her to Obiekwe, through Mezu and Ariri.

He  said that the couple had given birth to seven children, but  the whereabouts of two were still unknown, adding that the woman was delivered of the baby at home, while the waiting buyers paid immediately to take possession of the newborn child.

Enwerem, further hinted  that the baby was recovered on February 17 in far away Lagos State, South West Nigeria, saying  the Imo State  Police, Commissioner, Chris Ezike, had ordered that the matter be charged to court at the end of thorough  investigation.

He also warned couples engaging in such unholy  act to desist from it , or be ready to face the music when apprehended.

 

