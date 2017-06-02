Police Nab Fleeing Suspected Killer of Enugu Deputy Governor’s Orderly

From Ignatius Okpara, Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Enugu state police Command has hinted that operatives of its Anti Kidnapping Unit have arrested a fleeing gang member of the suspects that recently killed Enugu state Deputy governor’s police orderly, Sargent Helen Sunday, who was murdered in a cold blood.

African Examiner recalled that the deceased was gruesomely murdered by unknown gunmen in Enugu on 9/5/2017, while returning from work.

She was shot on the head at a close range, after which the hoodlums carted away her handbag containing her handset.

The state police public Relations officer, PPRO, Ebere Amarizu, who disclosed this to our Correspondent on Thursday in Enugu, said the fleeing suspect was nabbed on “27/5/17 through a well coordinated operation born out of intelligence information.

According to him, the “Suspect who is identified as one Ifeanyi Abarikwu AKA MAYA was trailed to a hideout at Apapa Lagos state by the operatives from where he was allegedly receiving treatment believed to have been sustained on the day shoot out ensued between the gang members and security operatives when their hideout at both Lomalinda and Amorji Nike were stormed by the operatives.

Amarizu, recalled that two of the gang members were fatally injured and apprehended during the gun dwell, while maya believed to have also been touched by bullet was amongst those that escaped and went to hide in Lagos from where he was arrested.

