Police Nab Lady Who Conspired With Boyfriend To Kidnap, Sell Sister’s Baby For N350k

By IGNATIUS OKPARA, Enugu

ENUGU NIGERIA, (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Enugu state Police command has nabbed a lady identified as chinedu chukwu, in Oji River council Area of Enugu state for allegedly conniving with her boy friend to kidnap and sell her elder sister’s four year old daughter for a paltry sum of 350, 000 (three hundred and fifty thousand naira)

The state police public Relations officer, PPRO Ebere Amarizu, who disclosed this to newsmen on Thursday in Enugu said the suspect was arrested, following intelligence information.

According to him, “It all started on 15th December,2016 at about 12:45pm at Inyi in Oji River local Government Area of Enugu state where it was reported that one chinecherem Irechukwu about 4 years old and a primary school pupil of Unity Primary school, Inyi in Oji River council Area of Enugu state was said to have been missing.

“The report of the missing chinecherem on that fateful day, threw the entire family especially the mother into a confusion.

“Following the development, the incident was reported to the Enugu state command of the Nigeria Police Force where it was referred to the Gender/Anti Human Trafficking section of the state criminal intelligence and investigations Department of the command”

“In the course of Investigations and following intelligence information gathered,none chinedu chukwu a female who was later discovered to be the immediate younger sister to the mother of the victim chinecherem was nabbed as she was seriously fingered in the dastardly act based on intelligence information.

Amarizu hinted that following revelation made by the suspect, one Osunkwo Chinonso (male) was also nabbed” adding that further revelations had it that he is a boy friend to chinedu chukwu.

He said further investigation equally reveals that the two suspect had on that fateful day conspired and came in from Anambra state to the school where the little chinecherem Irechukwu was allegedly tricked and whisked away to Umuahia, Abia state.

“Precisely, Ihe Olokoro where the child was allegedly sold to one Florence Nwokocha at the rate of three hundred and fifty thousand Naira ( N350,000).

The PPRO, disclosed that because the operatives were already armed with intelligence information, they promptly nabbed the said florence Nwokocha, who also assisted the police to recover the abducted/sold chinecherem irechukwu on 16/1/17 from a place where he was kept at faulks road Aba in Abia state awaiting a would be buyer.

Amarizu, said a full scale investigations has begun on the matter, just as manhunt has been lunched on the said keeper/harbourer suspect.

“All the suspects are assisting the police operatives in their investigations, even as little Chinecherem Irechukwu has rejoined her family.

In her reaction, mother of the victim, Mrs. Irechukwu, had thanked God and the Enugu Police for their prompt action and discreet investigations which led to the arrest of all the suspects and rescue of her daughter.

