Police Nab Man For Killing Friend Over Girlfriend Snatching Accusation

From Ignatius Okpara, Awka

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The police in Anambra state, South- East Nigeria, have arrested a 28-year-old man, identified as Mr Dubem Okeke for allegedly shooting his friend, Chinedu Okoye, to death for allegedly snatching his girl friend.

According to the state police Command , Okeke, who was arrested alongside one Ikechukwu Okafor, a 37 year old man, was said to have shot the 24-year-old deceased for snatching his 20-year-old girlfriend, whose name was given as Miss Ifeanyichukwu Kamsisichukwu.

The Anambra State Police public Relations officer PPRO, Haruna Mohammed, who made this known to newsmen in Awka, the Anambra state capital Friday, said Okeke and his accomplice, Okafor, stormed the home of Miss Kamsisichukwu on Thursday at about 7 am and dragged out Okoye, who obviously passed the night there.

The suspects were said to have dragged out the victim before Okeke allegedly drew a gun and shot at him, leading to his death.

“On the 18/7/2019 at about 7: am, following intelligence report, Police detectives attached to Ogidi Division arrested one Dubem Okeke aged 28 years and Okechukwu Okafor aged 37 years all males of Ogidi aniuku village in Idemili North LGA of Anambra State.

“Suspects stormed the house of one Ifeanyichukwu Kamsisichukwu f’ aged about 20 years, forced her to open her door and took away her boyfriend; one Chinedu Okoye ‘m’ aged 24years of Umuru village Ogidi and shot him with a gun.

“Scene was visited and the victim who sustained a gunshot injury on the back was rushed to Twinkle hospital Ogidi for medical attention and was certified dead by a medical Doctor while receiving treatment.”

The police spokesman said investigation into the matter has commenced, and that exhibits recovered from the suspects includes, one single-barrel gun allegedly used in perpetrating the crime, adding that the duo would be charged to court for prosecution upon the conclusion of investigation on the matter.

