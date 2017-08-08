Police Nab Popular Enugu Bishop Over Alleged N500m Fraud

From Ignatius Okpara, Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A popular Bishop in Enugu State, South-East Nigeria, Ginika Obi, has been apprehended by the police for allegedly defrauding members of his church and the public to the tune of N500 million (five hundred million naira).

Ebere Amarizu, the state police public Relations officer, PPRO, disclosed this in a statement he made available to African Examiner in Enugu.

According to him, Bishop Obi, who is in-charge of a Pentecostal church known as City of Liberation and Comfort Ministry Enugu, had been trailed by police operatives for three months.

Amarizu said: “Bishop Ginika Obi in-charge of City of Liberation and Comfort Ministry is now helping police operatives of the Commissioner of Police Enugu Monitoring Unit in their investigation, following his arrest over the weekend in a Hotel in Enugu where he has been taking refuge.

“Before now, the suspect who hails from Umuaku in Uli community of Ihiala Local Government Area in Anambra was also in-charge of an alleged financial Non-Governmental Organisation known as `Build Your Generational Organisation’ where his victims are made to invest with a hope of reaping a bumper financial dividend.

“It was gathered that his victims are numerous and with various degrees of complaints of a huge amount of money swindled from them without anything to show for it.

“The suspect on noticing that police are on his trail based on complaints of alleged swindling of some suspected members of the public to the tune of N500 million with his wife and some of his eight alleged pastors, disappeared for months.

“The bishop, however, left his wife in Enugu Prison over the matter.

“During his disappearance from Enugu, preliminary investigations revealed that he escaped and relocated to Asaba in Delta to avoid being nabbed by police operatives for months.

“It was further gathered that luck ran out of the suspect over the weekend as he was trailed based on intelligence information to a hotel at Amechi Road off Agbani Road in Enugu where police operatives acting on a tip-off nabbed him.

The Bishop, who admitted defrauding people said the money was not up to the sum of N500 million, but N186 million, just as he regretted his unholy act.

