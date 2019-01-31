Police Nab Woman for Stealing 5 Day-Old Baby Boy in Hospital

From Ignatius Okpara, Awka

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Anambra state police Command has arrested a 35-year-old woman identified as Dorothy Sunday for stealing a baby boy from the Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital, Nnewi, Anambra State, South- East Nigeria.

Mr. Haruna Mohammed, the state police public relations officer PPRO, who disclosed this to newsmen in Awka, the Anambra state capital, said the baby thief who is a trader in the commercial city of Onitsha was apprehended on Wednesday by the police.

According to him, “On the 30/1/2019 at About 5:50pm, Police detectives attached to Central Police Station (CPS) Nnewi arrested one Dorothy Sunday ‘f’ aged 35 years of Izzi of Ebonyi State.

“The Suspect sneaked into the Nnamdi Azikwe University Teaching Hospital Nnewi and stole a five-day-old twin baby boy at the maternity ward of the hospital when the mother of the baby one Madu Happiness Miracle ‘f” Aged 22 years of Uruagu, Nnewi went to the hospital compound to wash her clothes.

“However, luck ran out of the suspect when nurses at the hospital gate saw her in a suspicious manner and raised the alarm which led to her arrest.

“Meanwhile, the stolen baby was recovered in good condition and the case is under investigation, after which suspect would be charged to court for prosecution.”

The suspect was alleged to have sneaked into the hospital on Wednesday evening and waited until a patient, Madu Happiness Miracle, a 22-year-old girl who just had a set of twins went to do some washing in the compound, before stealing one of the babies.

A source at the hospital who craved anonymity said the suspect who stole the baby boy among the twin babies, put him in a big handbag and made straight for the hospital gate in an attempt to escape, adding that she was stopped by security men who handed her over to the police.

