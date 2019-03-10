Police: No Election Observer Killed in Enugu Victim Was APC’s Supporter

From Ignatius Okpara, Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Contrary to reports in the social media that an election observer was on Saturday shot dead at the country home of the Enugu state governorship Candidate of the All progressive Congress APC, Senator Ayogu Eze during the gubernatorial and state Assembly, the Enugu state police command has dismissed the news, saying the victim was not an Observer but one of Eze’s supporter.

The state police public Relations officer PPRO, Ebere Amarizu, who confirmed the death of the 30 years old man, whose name was given as Onuoha Sunday Odoh, said the Command has commenced full scale investigation through its operatives “into the alleged shooting and death of the deceased.

Our Correspondent gathered that the victim, who hails from Igogoro, in Igboeze North local government area of the state, is a younger brother to the APC House of Assembly candidate in Igboeze North council area of the state, Mr. Okwy Odoh.

“The victim is not an observer but a supporter to the candidate. The circumstance surrounding the incident is being investigated as the deceased body is deposited at the mortuary.

African Examiner Correspondent who monitored the election in the locality, learnt that the deceased was allegedly killed by a stray bullet from a police’s riffle who was trying to control a fracas that broke out between the overwhelming supporters of Senator Eze and some election observes who came to his residence at Umuida, his village.

Meanwhile, it was gathered that some of the election Observers who were said to have caused the problem that led to the fracas have been arrested by the police, and are currently being detained at the criminal investigation Department CID of the state police headquarters .

