Police Okay Special Promotion for Officers Who Nabbed Kidnap Kingpin, Evans

By Ganiyu Nasirudeen

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Police Service Commission PSC Thursday announced that it has approved special promotion of 45 police officers and acting appointments for another 13 officers who played major roles in the arrest of Chukwudumuje Onuoamadike, aka Evans, a suspected notorious kidnapper and 21 members of his gang.

The Commission according to its Head, Press and Public Relations, Ikechukwu Ani announced in a statement that the decision was taken Thursday, April 19, 2018, at its 27th Plenary Meeting which began in Abuja Tuesday, April 17, 2018 and presided over by the Chairman of the Commission, Sir Dr. Mike Mbama Okiro, a retired Inspector General of Police IGP..

The promotion and acting appointments Ani said were based on the superlative performance of the officers in the arrest of the deadly gang who terrorized Nigerians.

”The officers are of the Intelligence Response Team, (IRT), Special Tactical Squad (STS) and Technical Intelligence Unit under the direct supervision and coordination of the IGP Monitoring Unit at the Force Headquarters Abuja.

”The promotion and acting appointments were also necessitated by the need to match rank with schedules of duty either being performed or to be performed by the officers and for their acts of gallantry and courage exhibited in the course of duty” the statement added.

While noting that the new ranks would greatly motivate the Officers for improved performance, PSC confirmed the 45 officers promoted to DCP Habu A. Sani, the Head of the IGP Monitoring Unit, who however, has been directed to appear before the Commission tomorrow, Friday, April 20 2018 for an interactive session in line with the Commission’s policy for officers transiting to the rank of Commissioner.

Others are two Assistant Commissioners of Police to Deputy Commissioners, one Chief Superintendent of Police to Assistant Commissioner of Police, one Superintendent of Police to Chief Superintendent, sixteen Assistant Superintendents of Police to Deputy Superintendent and twenty four Inspectors to Assistant Superintendents. One Assistant Superintendent was appointed acting Deputy Superintendent while twelve Inspectors were also appointed acting Assistant Superintendents.

However, the acting appointments were approved for officers who were not due for promotion.

