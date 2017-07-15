Imo Woman Exchanges Son For Cash, Bag Of Rice, Other Items –Police

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A 20-year-old lady, identified as Chioma Fidelis, was on Friday paraded by the police in Imo state, South-east Nigeria, for exchanging her two-month-old baby boy, Favour Fidelis, for a half bag of rice, and other items which included, six chairs, bags of cement and N200,000 cash.

The lady who admitted that she perpetrated the act, hinted that she gave birth to the child following an unwanted pregnancy but was unable to cater for the baby.

According to her, it was in her point of necessity that one of her accomplices, one Chidimma Unakalamba, advised her to sell the child.

Chioma, who is a native of Ehime Mbano council Area of Imo State, said she had no option but to accept the offer, because the baby was suffering from health challenges, adding that she also bought the idea of selling the child because she had nobody to cater for her and the child.

One of the accomplices, Mrs Unakalamba, who was paraded alongside Chioma and other, confessed to selling the baby boy to a couple, whose names were given as Mr. and Mrs. Jonas Anyanwu, who allegedly were in dire need of a male child.

She disclosed that the real amount the child was sold to the couple was N600,000 but the couple insisted that they paid N700,000 for the child.

After the couple revealed the actual amount they bought the baby to newsmen and police, Unakalamba then admitted that she deducted N137,000 she spent on the child’s medical bills, saying that she gave the mother N200,000 and pocketed the remaining.

Meanwhile, the Imo state police command through its spokesman, Andrew Enwerem, has warned those indulging in child trafficking or unlawful adoption to desist from such act, or be ready to face the consequence when apprehended by security operatives.

