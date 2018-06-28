Police Parade Prisons Official, 8 Other Suspects Over Armed Robbery

From.Ignatius Okpara

ENUGU NIGERIA, (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Enugu State Police Command has apprehended one Collins Ugwu, a Deputy Superintendent DSP in the Nigerian Prisons Service Headquarters, Abuja and 8 others over alleged armed robbery, conspiracy, malicious damage stealing, among other crimes.

Danmallam Mohammed, the state Commissioner of Police disclosed this Thursday while parading Ugwu alongside other suspects who belongs to various syndicate gangs at the command’s headquarters in Enugu.

He hinted that the Prison’s officer and two of his gang members specialized on monitoring and trailing people that went to bank to make withdrawals.

According to the Enugu police boss, the suspects monitored and trailed their victims to a point where they could easily force the door or windscreen of their car open with their instruments and rob their victims of their money.

He said one out of the total nine suspects paraded is a member of a syndicate that specializes in buying goods from traders and generating fake payment alert to the owner of the goods without him knowing.

The Enugu Police Commissioner CP stated that the suspects were nabbed along Ogui Road in Engu following intelligence information.

Mohamed also told newsmen that operatives of the Command also arrested one Micheal Anthony from Amachara Mpu in Animri council area of Enugu State for allegedly raping and murdering an 18 year old SS 2 Student.

The suspect, he said, was said to have held the girl on her neck while raping her, a development he claimed led to the death of the victim.

Operatives of the command, according to commissioner Mohamed, also arrested two suspects who allegedly vandalized Radio Nigeria Enugu transmission station Armored Cable at their transmission Station at Ngwo Milken Hill, Enugu.

The suspects, “were arrested along Enugu Onitsha Express Road with a tricycle loaded with the cut to size armored cables

Two other suspects identified as Ekene Okechukwu from Anambra State, Alagba Gabriel from Ebonyi State were equally paraded in connection with the recent Explosion at the residence of President General of Apex Igbo Social Cultural Organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Nnia Nwodo .

The suspects, believed to be members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra {IPOB} were arrested through intelligence information in Enugu and Lagos.

Mohammed further disclosed that three other suspects were arrested by operatives of the command over stealing and armed robbery, assuring that after investigations, the suspects would be charged to court.

He however warned criminal elements still operating in the state to better quit the area or be ready to face the music if apprehended

Please follow and like us: