Police Parades 32 Arrested Criminal Suspects In Enugu

From Ignatius Okpara, Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Enugu state police Command has paraded a total of 32 criminal suspects involved in various crimes in parts of the state and were apprehended within the month of February, 2020.

Parading the suspects at state police headquarters Enugu, Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr. Ahmad Abdurrahman, disclosed that within the period under review the command recovered six different assorted arms and six live cartridges.

He equally hinted that the command recovered two tricycles, one vehicle, four motorcycle and N47,000. (Forty-seven thousand naira)

According to the Enugu police boss, the feat was achieved by a robust operation and intelligence gathering in the ongoing Operation Puff Adder as well as partnership and synergy with sister security agencies in the state.

“The command appreciates the collaboration of the good people of Enugu State in fighting crime and criminality within the state in the month under review,’’ he said.

Abdurrahman, further noted that bulk of the arrest was done by Independent Layout Police Division, Anti-Cultism Squad; CP Monitoring Group and Command’s Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

He said that on Feb. 10; SARS operatives arrested two suspects for conspiracy and armed robbery during a stop-and-search along Ziks Avenue, Enugu.

“We recovered one cut-to-size English single barrel gun loaded with one live cartridge and a tricycle with registration number ENU 801 VM, adding that on Feb. 14, the SARS operative also arrested three suspects involved in conspiracy and stealing through a stop-and-search along Nsukka-Obollo-Afor road in the state.

“The SARS operatives recovered one Honda motorcycle from the suspects,’’ he said.

Abdurrahman said that on Feb. 22, the Anti-Cult Squad of the command arrested five suspects for conspiracy, robbery and cultism as well as breach of public peace within Emena axis of Enugu.

He noted that the Anti-Cult Squad also stop the reprisal attack between two cult groups after an alleged stealing of Infinix Mobile Phone and N5,000 from a member of one of the two rival cult group that were poised for a cult war in the quite vicinity of Emene.

The commissioner said that operatives of Independent Layout Police Division on Feb. 12 arrested two suspects for armed robbery and car snatching at WAEC Bus-stop within Independent Layout area.

“Operatives were able to trace the suspects and ensured their arrest; while recovering a Toyota Camry 2.2 Car with registration number FKJ 684 BR, they snatched on arm point.

The Enugu police chief assured the good people of the state that the command would continue to pursue criminals to their hide outs and smoke them out.

“We continue to count on the support of the law abiding residents of the state as well as support of sister security agencies to ensure that Enugu State remains one of the safest states in the country.

African Examiner reports that the suspects were made up of mostly young boys who are in their twenties and thirties.