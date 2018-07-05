W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Police Probe Killing Of Female Corps Member in Abuja

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Thursday, July 5th, 2018

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) –  The Police Command in the Federal Capital Territory ( FCT), says it is investigating the alleged killing of a female corps member, Linda Igwetu by a policeman on Wednesday in Abuja.

The command’s Spokesman, DSP Anjuguri Manzah stated this on Thursday in Abuja.

According to report, Igwetu, who was allegedly shot in the early hours of Wednesday by a police officer, was rushed to the Garki Hospital where she died.

It was also reported that the hospital allegedly refused to treat the deceased unless a police report was presented to them, an allegation which the hospital denied.

The deceased was among corps members scheduled to pass out on Thursday before she met her untimely death.( NAN)

 

