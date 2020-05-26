Police Probes Ex-Broadcaster Who Stabbed Wife to Death In Imo

By Ignatius Okpara, Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Imo state police Command says it has commenced full scale investigation into the circumstances surrounding the alleged killing of a 70 year old woman, by her husband, a former Director-General of the Imo Broadcasting Corporation (IBC), Chief Theophilus Okere.

African Examiner gathered that the suspect, who is currently 82 years old, fled his home shortly after stabbing the deceased wife, Mrs. Beatrice Okere, a retiree of the Imo state Polytechnic Umuagwo to death on Monday.

It was, however, learnt from a family source who craved anonymity that the former IBC boss, fondly known as (Uncle Theo) has been having serious health challenges which recently degenerated into mental disorder.

The Imo state Police public Relations officer PPRO, Mr. Orlando Ikeokwu, who confirmed the incident to newsmen in Owerri, said the command has commenced full scale investigation into the matter, with a view to unravelling the actual cause.

Meanwhile, the ugly incident has thrown the family and the entire community into confusion.