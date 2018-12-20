Police Say Daughter Kills Mother with Machete in Enugu

The Ifitte Mmaku community in Awgu Local Government Area of Enugu state has been thrown into mourning and tension as daughter reportedly hacked her mother to death over a yet to be established issue.

According to the state police public Relations officer PPRO, Ebere Amarizu, who discosed to African Examiner on Thursday in Enugu, “the alleged tragic and unfortunate incident had occurred on that fateful day 16/12/2018, “when the daughter of the deceased identified as as one Martina Anukwu said to be about 34 years inflicted several machete cut injuries all over the body of the mother identified as Scholistica Anukwu of about 58 years.

“Following the machete cuts, victim became unconscious and was later confirmed dead.”

A full-scale investigations have commenced into the alleged unfortunate incident as the the suspect is helping the operatives of the Enugu state command of the Nigeria Police Force for investigations.

Meanwhile, the dead body of the deceased is now deposited at Eagle Morgue.

