W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Police Say Daughter Kills Mother with Machete in Enugu

Posted by Latest News, News Across Nigeria, News From The State Thursday, December 20th, 2018


The  Ifitte Mmaku community in  Awgu Local Government Area of Enugu state has been  thrown into mourning and tension   as daughter reportedly hacked her mother to death over a yet to be established issue.

According to the state police public Relations officer PPRO, Ebere Amarizu, who discosed to African Examiner on Thursday in Enugu, “the alleged tragic and unfortunate incident had occurred  on that fateful day 16/12/2018, “when the daughter of the deceased identified as as one Martina Anukwu  said to be about 34 years inflicted several machete cut injuries all over the body of the mother identified as Scholistica Anukwu of about 58 years.

“Following the machete cuts, victim became unconscious and was later confirmed dead.”

A full-scale investigations have commenced into the alleged unfortunate incident as the the suspect is helping the operatives of the Enugu state command of the Nigeria Police Force for investigations.

Meanwhile, the dead body of the deceased is now deposited at Eagle Morgue.

 

 

Related Posts

Please follow and like us:
Share

Short URL: http://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=46859

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

Facebook
Twitter
LINKEDIN
Follow by Email
RSS
Google+
http://www.africanexaminer.com/police-say-daughter-kills-mother-with-machete-in-enugu/">
SHARE
PINTEREST

LATEST POSTS

african examiner alert

Get new posts by email

News Alert

Sponsored Advertisement

FIRST Bank – Food Souk

UBA – ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsored Advertisement

stories From Archives



Classified Adverts