Police Service Commission Confirms Senator Misau’s Retirement

Photo caption: Senator Isah Misau

ABUJA, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Police Service Commission (PSC) has confirmed the retirement of Senator Isah Misau.

Misau, who is representing Bauchi central senatorial district and Chairman, Senate committee on Navy has since been enmeshed in retirement letter controversy.

The Head, PSC Press and Public Relations Ikechukwu Ani Wednesday in an interview with NAN in Abuja disclosed that the commission’s special investigation committee has confirmed that the letter claimed by the Senator was issued by the Commission.

He also confirmed that the Senator failed to appear before the committee and did not give any reason for his action.

The Commission’s publicist added that the retirement letter with Ref. No: PSC 1034 Vol.8/244 was issued on March 4, 2014, but was effective from December 1, 2010.

He further confirmed that Misau’s retirement followed due process and was based on a recommendation from the Force Headquarters.

It would be recalled that when the controversy was still raging, the Nigeria Police Force on August 27, 2017 declared Senator Misau as a “deserter”, and accused him of carrying a forged retirement letter.

The then embattled Lawmaker in turn accused the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Mr. Ibrahim Idris of taking bribe to post police officers as well as diverting money paid by private companies for police duties for personal use.

