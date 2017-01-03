Police Special Anti-Robbery, Cult Units Raised By Fire In Asaba

By Ignatius Okpara

ASABA, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Special Anti-Robbery and Anti-Cult units of the Delta State Police Command was on Monday raised down by a mysterious fire.

AFRICAN EXAMINER gathered that the inferno which came from a nearby bush also burnt four cars, two tricycles and some motorcycles parked in the police unit.

The cause and source of the fire which occurred in the evening is yet to be ascertained.

Meanwhile, the fire resulted to serious traffic on the ever busy Asaba/Agbor high way.

Out Correspondent learnt that but for the intervention of men of the Delta state fire service, the fire would have wrecked more havoc in the vicinity.

In his reaction, the Delta state Police Public Relations Officer PPRO, Andrew Aniamaka, confirmed the fire incident, affirming that ‘’four cars, tricycles and motorcycles, including bitumen were burnt’’.

The Command’s Spokesman also advised residents of the state to be careful with fire in the hamatan to avoid fire disaster.

Please follow and like us: