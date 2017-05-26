Police still Trailing Suspected Abductors Of Six Lagos Students

By Niyi Adeyi

LAGOS, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Lagos State Police Command has informed the public that its men are working hard to rescue six students of the Lagos Model College, Igbonla, Epe, abducted in their school early Thursday morning by unknown gunmen.

Lagos State Police Commissioner Mr. Fatai Owoseni in a statement issued Thursday by the Command’s Spokesperson, Olarinde Famous-Cole, confirmed that the Police have raised a rescue team, as well as to track and arrest the suspects.

“Investigation and rescue operation started with the visit to the affected school by the Police Team led by the Commissioner of Police.

“The team has intensified its search through the adjoining waterways into the forest.

“From the visit, it was found that the abductors used the Imeru/Oji waterway to access the swamp forest bordering the school.

“Obviously, the dastardly act of these criminal elements is nothing other than sheer wickedness as there is no justification whatsoever for abducting the innocent children.

“The trauma that the parents/guardians and relatives of these children are going through at this difficult moment can be imagined” Mr. Owoseni regretted.

It would be recalled that similar ugly incident occurred seven months ago, then, the gunmen kidnapped two teachers and four students of the same school.

