Police Task Force Uncovers Illegal Gun Factory In Ebonyi

…Recovers 146 illegal Firearms, Assorted Weapons

From Ignatius Okpara

EBONYI, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Ebonyi State Police Command has uncovered and destroyed a gun producing factory, just as it recovered a cache of 146 prohibited firearms and assorted ammunitions that were hitherto in possession of unauthorized citizens in the state.

The State Commissioner of Police CP Mr. Titus Lamorde, told newsmen on Wednesday in Abakaliki that the arms were recovered following the Inspector General of Police IGP, Mr. Ibrahim Idris’s, directive to all Police Commands and other formations to mop up illegal firearms and ammunitions in circulation in Nigeria.

According to him, in line with the directive, the Command set up a task force headed by a Deputy Commissioner of Police DPC in charge of Criminal Investigation Department CID, Oyeyemi Oyediran.

He said acting on a tip off, the Police stormed the said factory where guns were manufactured at Mgbo in Ohaukwu Council area of the state.

Lamorde said: “the Police acting on a tip off discovered an arms making factory in Mgbo and on getting there the owner ran away. But we recovered some of the locally made arms there,”

The Ebonyi Police helmsman lauded those who voluntarily surrendered their arms and urged others still with theirs, to emulate them by submitting such weapons immediately without further delay in their own interest.

