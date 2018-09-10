Police Threaten to Punish Law Breakers Over IPOB Sit-at-Home Order

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Imo State Police Command has threatened that it will arrest anybody who breaks the law – in compliance with the sit-at-home order by the proscribed Independent People of Biafra (IPOB) on Friday.

The State Commissioner of Police CP, Mr. Dasuki Galadanchi, made the threat Monday at a joint press conference held in Owerri, the State’s capital by heads of State’s security agencies.

Galadanchi urged the residents to disregard the order and stressed that police would not allow such order to stand in Imo.

It would be recalled that the IPOB recently announced September 14 as a Remembrance Day for the Biafran heroes and gave a sit-at-home order in the South-East geo-political zone.

The Police boss said security agencies would begin “a show of force” in the state Tuesday (tomorrow) to send a warning signal to the IPOB members.

He noted that any aggrieved group in the society should channel its grievances to the appropriate quarters through a legal procedure and not disrupt the activities of others.

“We are ready to stop the IPOB order; we will not tolerate it and I urged members of the public to go about their normal business.

“Police is there to ensure that maximum security is provided for members of the public,” the CP restated.

