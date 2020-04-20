Police Vow to Rescue Abducted Edo Commissioner

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Police Command in Edo on Sunday said the command was on the trail of the kidnappers who abducted the Edo Commissioner for Science and Technology, Mr Emmanuel Agbale.

The spokesman of the command, Mr Chidi Nwabuzor, stated this while fielding questions on the abducted commissioner from newsmen in Benin.

He said the Police command had deployed men from various departments, including anti-kidnapping and other special squads, to the trail of the kidnappers.

“We have deployed men from various departments, and we are working to ensure that he is released unharmed,” stated Nwabuzor.

Meanwhile, the son of the abducted commissioner, Oise Agbale, said the kidnappers had contacted the family for a ransom to secure his release.

While not disclosing the amount demanded as ransom to secure his release, Oise, however, appealed for the unconditional release of his father.

Agbale was kidnapped on Friday along Benin – Ekpoma Highway, while his police orderly was killed in the process.