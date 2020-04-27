Political Crisis In Ekweremadu’s LGA Escalates As Police Arrest 6 Councilors

From Ignatius Okpara, Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The ongoing political war between some Councilors and the Executive chairman of Aninri local government Area of Enugu state, South- East Nigeria, Hon. Ezekiel Chukwu. at the weekend took a new twist, as the state police command arrested six of the council legislators, over alleged forceful entry into the council headquarters at Ndeabor.

Our correspondent gathered that the councilors, who were later granted bail and told to report back to the police command on Monday, were arrested in connection with the alleged breaking of the entrance gate to the council as well as the door of the legislative building and carting away of important documents and items.

The immediate past Deputy President of the Senate, Chief Ike Ekweremadu, who represents Enugu West senatorial district at the upper chamber of Nigeria’s National Assembly NASS, hails from the local government area, and he is believed to be the king maker in the locality.

But speaking with newsmen, the 6 councilors told newsmen in Enugu that they were arrested on the orders of the council chairman, Hon. Chukwu, who equally denied the accusation, saying that the councilors reported themselves to the police.

The councilors quizzed by the Police included Hon. Chukwu Emmanuel Okereke- Okpanku ward, who claimed to be Leader, Hon Simeon Aja- Mpu ward, who claimed to be deputy leader; Hon Vitus Uchenna Eze- Oduma 1, who claimed to be Majority leader; Hon Mrs Louisa Achieze, who claimed to be Chief Whip; Hon Mrs Mabel Onwukwe- Oduma 2; and Hon Chidi Victor Orji- Nenwe 1.

They alleged that they were marched to the state CID from Ndeabor were they went to witness the distribution of palliatives to some indigent persons by the state commissioner for Transport, chief Matthias Ekweremadu (jnr.) who is also a younger brother to Senator Ekweremadu.

The council legislators alleged that the emergence of Hon. Okereke leadership and other principal officers did not go down well with the chairman, prompting him trumping up charges of illegal and forceful entrance to the legislative chambers for their sitting and conducting their constitutional responsibility.