Political Parties in Enugu Advocate Increase Funding For Security Operatives

…Endorse Ugwuanyi’s Security Measure

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Against the backdrop of the ongoing alarming insecurity in parts of Nigeria, a group of political parties in Enugu State, South-East Nigeria, under the platform of Forum of Progressive Political Parties, FPPP, has urged the federal government to increase funding for security agencies in the country to enable them to confront the issue effectively.

African Examiner reports that Enugu state has not been speared in the present worrisome insecurity situation as killings and kidnapping of citizens have been on the increase in the state in recent times.

However FPPP, applauded governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of the State for a pragmatic approach he adopted in tackling the ugly development.

The Forum at its one day maiden summit on Governance and Security in Enugu State held at the Family Support Programme, FSP, plaza, Uwani, Enugu, weekend, expressed satisfaction with Ugwuanyi for taking the initiative on how to curtail the insecurity.

It said “We applaud the governor on the many initiatives of his government, some of which include the recruitment of 1,700 able bodied Forest Guards to protect our forests and ensure they do not provide passage for criminals to attack innocent farmers.

Also worthy of note, is “strengthening the Neighborhood Watch Groups Community Vigilantes; procurement of 260 vehicles and motorcycles to be deployed in each electoral ward in the state for effective community policing.

“As part of the measures to.curb kidnapping, the state government sponsored the anti-kidnapping bill to make kidnapping a capital offence in the state,”

Speaking Friday at the event state chairman of FPPP prince Robinson Adjai, who explained that the body made up of like mind political parties operating in Enugu State pointed out that security was everybody’s business and as such, “we deemed it fit as stakeholders to meet, review, evaluate and brainstorm on security situation in our state and further proffer solutions.”

The FPPP boss enumerated some threats to security in the state that prompted the summit.

“Still fresh in our mind is the gruesome murder of Rev. Fr. Paul Offu of the St. James the Greater Parish, Ugbawka in Nkanu East Local Government Area; the murder of a woman at Nchatancha in Enugu East Local Government Area; kidnap of a royal father and his wife; the kidnap of Augustine Ude, the Permanent.Secretary, Ministry of Lands; the kidnap of Mr. Okwudili Ede, an Enugu based legal practitioner are horrible memories of the past weeks,” Adjai points out.

While condemning the inhumanity and terror being unleashed on the state, the organisation further hailed Gov. Ugwuanyi for pursuing criminals from their hideouts and for taking on the spot assessment of dark spots and for ordering the clearing of bushes along the roads to ensure a clear view for road users.

The group equally commended the security agencies for their efforts at fighting crimes in the state but called on them to map out better strategies, “to protect lives and property of our citizens.

To ensure a better security of lives and property in the country and the state, the Forum called on the Federal Government to increase funding for the security agencies to be in a position to fight crimes.

“We wish to seize this opportunity to call on the Federal Government to increase funding for the police and other security agencies.” they stated.

