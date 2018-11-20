Politicians, Former Presidents, Others Storm Jonathan’s Book Launch

ABUJA, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Politicians across the parties in Nigeria, elder statesmen, top government functionaries, activists among others, gathered in Abuja Tuesday, to attend the public presentation of a book authored by the immediate past President Goodluck Jonathan.

The Book titled: ‘’My Transition Hours’’ was unveiled inside the Congress Hall of the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja. The occasion is part of the events to mark the 61st birthday anniversary of the ex-Nigerian Leader.

The Federal Government (FG) team was led by the Secretary to the Federal Government (SGF) Mr. Boss Mustapha. The Senate President, Bukola Saraki and his House of Representatives counterpart, Yakubu Dogara, both the National Chairmen of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and leading opposition the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Comrade Adams Oshimhole and Prince Uche Secondus respectively made the formal launching of Jonathan Presidency’s memoir.

Also in attendance were the PDP Presidential candidate, Turaki Atiku Abubakar; Jonathan’s VP, Arc. Namadi Sambo, former Head of State Gen Abdul Salami Abubakar, former President Olusegun Obasanjo, former Senate President, David Mark, a serving Senator and former minority leader Mr. Godswill Akpabio, former Ogun State Governor and Director Atiku/Obi Campaign Organization, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, a former House Speaker, Umaru Ghalli Na’aba.

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesome Wike, his Cross Rivers State counterpart, Prof. Ben Ayade, the Secretary of Afenifere, Comrade Yinka Odumakin among many others also attended the book launch.

The book chronicles the six years tenure of former President Jonathan, which dated between 2010 and 2015.

